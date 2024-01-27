Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Receives $20.44 Consensus PT from Analysts

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.44.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRNS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,887.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRNS opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $11.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.06. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 432.64% and a negative return on equity of 175.74%. The company had revenue of $7.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 million. Analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

