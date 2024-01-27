Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

MRNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.44.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRNS opened at $10.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average of $8.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $11.26.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 432.64% and a negative return on equity of 175.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,990,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 245.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,897,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,330,000 after buying an additional 2,769,357 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,259,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,529,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,466,000 after buying an additional 1,356,800 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 415.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 872,782 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.