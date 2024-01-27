Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MRNS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.44.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2 %

MRNS opened at $10.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.38. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $11.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.14.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.06. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 432.64% and a negative return on equity of 175.74%. The company had revenue of $7.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 million. On average, analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Marinus Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 7,928 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

