Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Match Group were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Match Group by 92,835.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 51,938,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,632,000 after acquiring an additional 51,882,742 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 107,412.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,604,000 after buying an additional 23,709,043 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 113.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,720,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,967,000 after buying an additional 4,643,693 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $120,129,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,372,412,000 after buying an additional 1,889,531 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Match Group from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Match Group from $97.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Match Group from $52.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Match Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.34.

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.11 per share, with a total value of $116,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,493.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $49,275 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTCH opened at $37.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.46. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $54.60.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.85 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 173.16% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

