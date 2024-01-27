Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Mattel by 23.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 90,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 17,043 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mattel by 9.5% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Mattel by 23.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Mattel in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mattel in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.30.

Mattel stock opened at $18.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.79, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $22.64.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 1.59%. On average, analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

