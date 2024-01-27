McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. McCormick & Company, Incorporated updated its FY24 guidance to $2.80-2.85 EPS.
McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance
MKC stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.08. 2,894,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,134. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.02. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $59.13 and a one year high of $94.39. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.00%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.
Check Out Our Latest Report on MKC
McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile
McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than McCormick & Company, Incorporated
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.