Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Increases Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2024

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSBGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the mining company on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This is an increase from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Mesabi Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSB opened at $20.40 on Friday. Mesabi Trust has a 1-year low of $17.13 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.63.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSBGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The mining company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.90 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mesabi Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesabi Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Mesabi Trust during the third quarter worth $120,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust in the third quarter valued at $267,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Mesabi Trust by 288.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 32,648 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Mesabi Trust during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 9.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,331 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter.

Mesabi Trust Company Profile

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

Dividend History for Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)

