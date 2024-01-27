Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Increases Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the mining company on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This is an increase from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Mesabi Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSB opened at $20.40 on Friday. Mesabi Trust has a 1-year low of $17.13 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.63.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The mining company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.90 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mesabi Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesabi Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Mesabi Trust during the third quarter worth $120,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust in the third quarter valued at $267,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Mesabi Trust by 288.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 32,648 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Mesabi Trust during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 9.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,331 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter.

Mesabi Trust Company Profile

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

