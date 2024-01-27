Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Massachusetts Wealth Management’s 9th Largest Position

Massachusetts Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,253 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.7% of Massachusetts Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adero Partners LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 2.7% in the second quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,726,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp grew its position in Microsoft by 4.0% in the second quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 10,761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 24.4% during the second quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.1% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 107,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,438,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the second quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $403.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $378.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $242.20 and a 12 month high of $407.01.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $432.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.16.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

