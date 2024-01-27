Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,966 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,189 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.3% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 534.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.16.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $403.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $378.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.24. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $242.20 and a 52 week high of $407.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

