Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Jessup Wealth Management Inc

Jessup Wealth Management Inc cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,954 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.3% of Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Partners grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 1,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Microsoft from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.16.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $403.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $378.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.24. The company has a market cap of $3.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $242.20 and a fifty-two week high of $407.01.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.04%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

