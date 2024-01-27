Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Walter Public Investments Inc.

Walter Public Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,239 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 5.6% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Barclays lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. China Renaissance began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $466.00 target price for the company. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.16.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $403.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $242.20 and a twelve month high of $407.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.04%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.