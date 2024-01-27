Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Lifted by Arlington Capital Management Inc.

Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,975 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.0% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% in the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $601,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 89.0% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.16.

Insider Activity

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $403.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $378.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $242.20 and a 12-month high of $407.01.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

