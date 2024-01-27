Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,012 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Capri were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,038,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,976,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Capri by 60.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 293,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,550,000 after buying an additional 110,590 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Capri by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Graphene Investments SAS lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Graphene Investments SAS now owns 75,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Capri presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $48.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 2.06. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $69.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.36). Capri had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

