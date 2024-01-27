Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 860 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Stewart Information Services worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,991,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,052,000 after acquiring an additional 91,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,055,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,683,000 after purchasing an additional 21,654 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 4.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,815,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,697,000 after buying an additional 85,390 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 0.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,672,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,795,000 after buying an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,074,000 after purchasing an additional 418,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised Stewart Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Stewart Information Services from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stewart Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Stewart Information Services Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:STC opened at $62.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 48.60 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.95 and its 200 day moving average is $48.20. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $62.50.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $601.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 148.44%.

About Stewart Information Services

(Free Report)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.