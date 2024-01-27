Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 2,261 Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Maxeon Solar Technologies worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 1,120.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 106,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 98,168 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the second quarter worth $342,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the second quarter worth $486,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,242,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,987,000 after purchasing an additional 534,945 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,554,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities cut Maxeon Solar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $14.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Roth Capital cut Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Maxeon Solar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Trading Down 2.0 %

Maxeon Solar Technologies stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.20. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($1.35). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 115.75% and a negative net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $227.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

