Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 554 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RGR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $50,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $44.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.60 million, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.32. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.98 and a 52 week high of $61.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.34.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $120.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.42 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 21.25%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

