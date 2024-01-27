Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,163 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.11% of 23andMe worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,643,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842,320 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in 23andMe by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,330,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,828,000 after buying an additional 910,127 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of 23andMe by 10.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,183,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,821,000 after purchasing an additional 576,924 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 23andMe by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,617,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,830,000 after purchasing an additional 254,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ME opened at $0.75 on Friday. 23andMe Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $2.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06.

23andMe ( NASDAQ:ME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 47.68% and a negative net margin of 124.34%. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.80 million.

In related news, insider Kathy L. Hibbs sold 38,548 shares of 23andMe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total value of $28,140.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,280,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,654.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 154,192 shares of company stock worth $125,281. Corporate insiders own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications.

