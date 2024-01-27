Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $566,000 Holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 51.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 1.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 120,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 6.1% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 3.7% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arcus Biosciences news, President Juan C. Jaen sold 6,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $140,127.75. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,215,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,414,673.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arcus Biosciences news, President Juan C. Jaen sold 6,975 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $140,127.75. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,215,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,414,673.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II sold 2,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,500 shares of company stock worth $562,421. 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arcus Biosciences Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE RCUS opened at $15.12 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $25.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day moving average is $17.82.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.57 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 50.02% and a negative net margin of 244.17%. Arcus Biosciences’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.90) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

About Arcus Biosciences

(Free Report)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.