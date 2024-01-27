Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $603,000 Stock Holdings in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,368 shares of the coupon company’s stock after buying an additional 14,441 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.13% of Groupon worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRPN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Groupon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $390,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Groupon by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,996 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Groupon in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Groupon in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GRPN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Groupon from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Groupon in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

In other news, CEO Dusan Senkypl acquired 137,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,343,594.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,040,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,572,619.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRPN opened at $13.58 on Friday. Groupon, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The company has a market capitalization of $432.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average of $11.28.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The coupon company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $126.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.03 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 523.08% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Groupon, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

