Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $631,000 Holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 3,220.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Acadia Realty Trust

In other news, Director Douglas Crocker II sold 28,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $448,327.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,412.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust Price Performance

Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $17.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.39.

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 288.00%.

About Acadia Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.