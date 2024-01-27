Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $673,000 Stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,852 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

IOVA stock opened at $7.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.38. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $10.31.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). The business had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

