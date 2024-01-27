Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $679,000 Stock Position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 189.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 29.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 44,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the second quarter worth $136,000. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROIC opened at $13.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $16.37.

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $78.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.99 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 2.68%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

ROIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

