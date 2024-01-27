Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 4,802 Shares of Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Free Report) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sovos Brands were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 15.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after buying an additional 27,152 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the third quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the third quarter valued at about $379,000.

Sovos Brands Stock Performance

Shares of SOVO stock opened at $22.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.02. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $22.73.

Sovos Brands ( NASDAQ:SOVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $257.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.73 million. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 15.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sovos Brands news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 9,478 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $209,369.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,970,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,523,551.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christopher W. Hall sold 3,843 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $84,891.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 307,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,792,829.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 9,478 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $209,369.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,970,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,523,551.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,683 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,801. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Sovos Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sovos Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.06.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

