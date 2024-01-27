Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 205,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 194.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 42,861 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 37,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE XHR opened at $13.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 1.43. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.33.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $232.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.52 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 4.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.56%.

XHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

