Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 1,418 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 194.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 245,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 162,362 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 12.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 86,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 7.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 276,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 19,423 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 12.5% in the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,605,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,642,000 after acquiring an additional 290,466 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Service Properties Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 360,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SVC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Service Properties Trust from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on Service Properties Trust in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ SVC opened at $7.93 on Friday. Service Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $11.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -615.38%.

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of September 30, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

