Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 2,316 Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Computer Programs and Systems were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 114.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,434,000 after purchasing an additional 161,603 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 5.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 775.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPSI stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $149.85 million, a PE ratio of -171.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.36. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $9.16 and a one year high of $31.62.

Computer Programs and Systems ( NASDAQ:CPSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $82.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.96 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 11.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPSI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered Computer Programs and Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

