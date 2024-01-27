Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 69,967 Shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 898,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,967 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Senseonics worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Senseonics by 100.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Senseonics by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Senseonics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Senseonics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SENS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Senseonics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Senseonics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Senseonics Stock Up 1.6 %

Senseonics stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a current ratio of 8.45.

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 million. Senseonics had a negative net margin of 158.75% and a negative return on equity of 111.66%. Analysts anticipate that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Senseonics Profile

(Free Report)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.