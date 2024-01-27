Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes $539,000 Position in Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 211,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.15% of Energy Vault as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the second quarter worth $28,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Energy Vault by 144.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Energy Vault in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Vault alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on NRGV shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Vault in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.05.

Energy Vault Price Performance

Energy Vault stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.54. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $5.23.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $172.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.80 million. Energy Vault had a negative return on equity of 38.36% and a negative net margin of 30.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Energy Vault

In other news, insider Marco Terruzzin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $49,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,360,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,993.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Marco Terruzzin sold 25,000 shares of Energy Vault stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $49,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,360,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,993.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Akshay Ladwa sold 20,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total transaction of $45,692.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,038,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,636.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,569 shares of company stock worth $174,271 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Energy Vault Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; gravity energy storage systems, including EVx solution; green hydrogen energy storage systems; hybrid energy storage systems; and energy management software platform that orchestrates the management of one or more diverse storage mediums.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Vault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.