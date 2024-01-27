Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in Equitable in the second quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EQH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Equitable from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Equitable from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nick Lane sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $322,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,976,922.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $322,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,976,922.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $1,984,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 639,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,152,398.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,845 shares of company stock worth $3,046,233. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Stock Performance

NYSE:EQH opened at $33.13 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.89 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.41.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.51%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

