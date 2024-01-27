Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 98,060.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,503,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,181,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492,469 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $206,493,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,728,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,129,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,141,000 after purchasing an additional 576,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 654.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 656,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,219,000 after acquiring an additional 569,921 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of WTRG opened at $36.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.82. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $48.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.81.

Essential Utilities Cuts Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $411.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.307 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 68.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Edward Jones raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

