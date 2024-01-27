Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,023 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Mister Car Wash were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 16.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 25,960 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the first quarter worth about $63,000.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MCW. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 37,152 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $310,219.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,515 shares in the company, valued at $630,550.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 96,103 shares of company stock worth $781,047 over the last 90 days. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mister Car Wash Stock Performance

Shares of Mister Car Wash stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $234.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.11 million. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 9.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mister Car Wash Profile

(Free Report)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.