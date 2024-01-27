Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Short Interest Down 15.9% in January

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,179,800 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the December 31st total of 1,403,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 45.2 days.

Mitsubishi Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MSBHF opened at $16.93 on Friday. Mitsubishi has a 1 year low of $11.11 and a 1 year high of $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day moving average is $16.19. The company has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.64.

Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $33.40 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi Company Profile

Mitsubishi Corporation engages in the natural gas, industrial materials and infrastructure, petroleum and chemicals, mineral resources, automotive and mobility, food and consumer industry, power solution, and urban development businesses worldwide. The Natural Gas segment engages in the development and production of natural gas/oil; and liquified natural gas business.

