Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $6.36 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Money Concepts Capital Corp cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,040 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $159.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $175.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.87.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

