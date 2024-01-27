Morgan Stanley Boosts TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target to $40.00

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

TPG has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TPG from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on TPG from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of TPG in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen started coverage on TPG in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a market perform rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TPG from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.04.

TPG Stock Performance

TPG stock opened at $42.02 on Wednesday. TPG has a 12-month low of $24.74 and a 12-month high of $44.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of -382.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.66.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.21. TPG had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $321.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.03 million. As a group, analysts expect that TPG will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPG Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is -1,745.45%.

Institutional Trading of TPG

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in TPG by 4,217.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 25,302 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in TPG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in TPG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in TPG by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 151,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in TPG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

About TPG

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

