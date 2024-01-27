Morgan Stanley Raises The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target to $40.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a market perform rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.80.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of CG opened at $40.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.62. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $42.49.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $776.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 241.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,209,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,410,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 12,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,030,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

