M&T Bank Corp Buys 23,268 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,268 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of SLV stock opened at $20.86 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $18.38 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.41.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.