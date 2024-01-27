M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,028,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

CSL stock opened at $309.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $318.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.11. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 23.66%.

CSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

