M&T Bank Corp Grows Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Match Group were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Match Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in Match Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $428,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the third quarter worth approximately $940,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Match Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 252,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,882,000 after acquiring an additional 23,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 149.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 31,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $37.96 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.85 and a twelve month high of $54.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 173.16% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.11 per share, for a total transaction of $116,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at $647,493.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $49,275 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MTCH shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on Match Group in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Match Group from $97.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Match Group from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.34.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MTCH

Match Group Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.