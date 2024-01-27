M&T Bank Corp Grows Position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTGT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TechTarget by 51.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 83.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 70.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT opened at $33.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $954.70 million, a PE ratio of 74.76 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.02 and a 200 day moving average of $30.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.27. TechTarget, Inc. has a one year low of $23.43 and a one year high of $52.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TechTarget ( NASDAQ:TTGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The information services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $57.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.34 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 13.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TTGT shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of TechTarget from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of TechTarget from $58.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of TechTarget from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

TechTarget Profile

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

Further Reading

