M&T Bank Corp Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 121.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,268 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 2,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,131,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,700 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth about $26,492,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,599,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,455,000 after acquiring an additional 901,826 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,032,000 after buying an additional 879,524 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,014,000.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $20.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.41. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $18.38 and a 52 week high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

