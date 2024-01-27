M&T Bank Corp Has $906,000 Holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in TechTarget by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in TechTarget by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TechTarget by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in TechTarget by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in TechTarget by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Stock Down 0.9 %

TTGT opened at $33.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.02 and a 200 day moving average of $30.59. The company has a market cap of $954.70 million, a PE ratio of 74.76 and a beta of 1.02. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.43 and a 12 month high of $52.95. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TechTarget ( NASDAQ:TTGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The information services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. TechTarget had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $57.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TTGT shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $58.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of TechTarget from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

About TechTarget

(Free Report)

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

Further Reading

