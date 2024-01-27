M&T Bank Corp Has $946,000 Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AptarGroup by 866.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,913,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508,965 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,159,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,224,000 after purchasing an additional 171,060 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,416,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,169,000 after acquiring an additional 29,503 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,864,000 after acquiring an additional 57,501 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,147,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,491,000 after buying an additional 101,279 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATR opened at $131.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.82. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $107.89 and a one year high of $133.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.86 and a 200 day moving average of $124.93.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.95%.

In related news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total transaction of $306,443.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,370.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $403,968.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,646.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total value of $306,443.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,370.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.25.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

