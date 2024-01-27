M&T Bank Corp Sells 145 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer cut Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.66.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

ENPH stock opened at $105.37 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $247.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.82 and its 200-day moving average is $121.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 63.06% and a net margin of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.27 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at $114,773,913.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.