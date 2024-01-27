M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,743 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATR. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.1% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 57.7% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In related news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total value of $306,443.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,370.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $403,968.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,646.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total value of $306,443.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,370.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AptarGroup Price Performance

NYSE ATR opened at $131.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.93. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.89 and a 1 year high of $133.79. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.58.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.92 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 8.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATR

AptarGroup Profile

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.