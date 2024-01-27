M&T Bank Corp Sells 21,147 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,147 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 233.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1,935.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 6,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $8.69 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.78.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.90%.

Insider Activity at Newell Brands

In related news, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $137,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,257.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NWL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Newell Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Newell Brands from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Newell Brands

Newell Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.