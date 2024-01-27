M&T Bank Corp Trims Stock Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,363 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 55.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,225.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $46.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.02. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $55.91.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.7773 per share. This represents a $3.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

BNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

