National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Manulife Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.61 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.58. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.46 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

MFC stock opened at $21.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.41. The company has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $22.33.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 15.07%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.263 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 50,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 16,076 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 152.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 113,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 68,406 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,846,000. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 81,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 49,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 29,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

