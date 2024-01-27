National Bankshares Increases iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target to C$104.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$100.00 to C$104.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IAG. Desjardins cut their price target on iA Financial from C$95.00 to C$94.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iA Financial presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$71.25.

TSE IAG opened at C$90.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.48. iA Financial has a 12 month low of C$77.61 and a 12 month high of C$93.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$89.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$87.36. The stock has a market cap of C$9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.12. iA Financial had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of C($734.00) million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that iA Financial will post 10.7201889 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.03, for a total value of C$85,025.00. In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.03, for a total transaction of C$85,025.00. Also, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.50, for a total transaction of C$442,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $2,241,087. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

