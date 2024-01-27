National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 48.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 16,972 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

NFG opened at $47.62 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $60.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.78.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $368.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

