National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 614,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,594,221 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.79% of National Vision worth $9,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period.

Shares of EYE stock opened at $19.42 on Friday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $43.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.88.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $532.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.56 million. National Vision had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EYE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of National Vision from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet cut shares of National Vision from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of National Vision from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

